Sunil Grover Diagnosed With Heart Blockage; Undergoes Surgery After Filming New Web Series

Sunil Grover has been diagnosed with a heart condition. The actor is said to have been diagnosed with blockages in his heart and was to undergo surgery. Our sources have revealed that the actor was filming for his upcoming series before he left for his surgery.

“He shot for a web series in Pune recently despite his health condition. He finished the shoot like an absolute professional and left for his treatment. He had blockages in his heart but he still shot a few scenes and completed his commitment," our sources inform News18.

When we tried to reach out to the actor for a comment, he remained unavailable.

Sunil Grover was last seen in Snow Flower, a Zee5 web series, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni and Mukul Chadda. The actor was also seen in Tandav with Saif Ali Khan last year. The actor played a pivotal role in the series. The Amazon Prime Video political drama was in the middle of controversy after the show was accused of hurting religious sentiments, and the producers were even served legal notices.

On the big screen, Sunil was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor played Salman’s friend in the movie. The actor-comedian is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming untitled film which is being directed by Atlee.

While he has appeared in a bunch of movies and shows, the actor is also best known to play the role of Gutti on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, owing to a spat between the comedians, Sunil opted to leave the show. While there were reports suggesting Salman was acting as a peacemaker between the two, Sunil has no plans on returning to the show. Sunil has starred in a few comedy shows thereafter.

