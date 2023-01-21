Sunil Grover is ‘Selling’ Potatoes And Onions, See Funny Reaction Of Fans

Comedian turned actor Sunil Grover has made us laugh our hearts out with his hilarious stints in the television shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil’s portrayal of the comic characters, Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, gained immense popularity among the masses. Both Kapil Sharma and Sunil became an inseparable part of the two seasons of the widely-watched comedy show. But, our favourite Gutthi left The Kapil Sharma Show after a fallout with Kapil. Even after quitting the show, the talented comedian never fails to make his followers have a good laugh with his hilarious feats.

Recently, the 45-year-old yet again hit the headlines after he shared a picture of himself on Instagram. He posed as if he was selling potatoes and onions. “Hamari Ataria!" read his hilarious caption.

The post captured Sunil, sitting at a stall, wearing a grey hoodie jacket and a pair of black trousers. Heaps of potatoes and onions were lying before him. Sunil sat cross-legged, looking sad and exuding gloomy vibes.

The photo was quick to capture the attention of social media users. While some joked asking him the price of the vegetables, others advised him to join the Kapil Sharma Show again.

“Bhaiya aalu kya rate diye? (What’s the rate of the potatoes?)," enquired one user. “Discount doge na? Address de do (You will give a discount right? Share the address)," remarked another. “Kapil Sharma show join karlo yeh sab ni karna padega fir (Join the Kapil Sharma Show, then you won’t have to do all this)," instructed a third user.

Sunil’s friends from the television fraternity also could not help but react to the hilarious post. While Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani pointed out, “Pants toh Balenciaga Ke lag rahe hain… (Your pants seem to be from Balenciaga). Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh reacted to the picture by adding two laughing emojis.

Earlier, Sunil was seen selling cow milk in a cycle. “Doodh machale," read his funny caption. In another instance, Sunil roasted groundnuts on a roadside and wrote, “Khao Khao khao."

Sunil was last seen in the Bollywood film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

