Sunil Grover: Normal In Industry To Face Camera With a Smile, No One Bothers What's Going On Inside

Comedian Sunil Grover underwent heart surgery earlier this year. His surgery took place on January 27 this year at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. While he was discharged on February 3, the actor then resumed in March. Months after, Sunil Grover talked about his surgery in a recent interview and shared the changes he feels in himself after his medical condition. Adding that he feels ‘healthier and energetic’ now, the comedian mentioned that he has started to value his work even more.

“I had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms. Later, I started feeling uneasy and consulted my doctor. I had to take an advance check-up as they suspected some trouble in my heart, and I underwent surgery. Whatever was good for me had to be done. Mera dil wapas dhadak raha hai aur mujhe breathe karne mein aur zyada maza aa raha hai (smiles). I am feeling healthier and more energetic. I am more focused, value work much more and the luxury of going back to the set," he told E-Times.

Advertisement

Sunil further said that the incident has made him much more grateful. He added that his perspective towards life has changed and that he expresses gratitude towards everyone now. “It is normal in our industry — put make-up on, put on your outfit of the day and go on to face the camera with a smile on your face. But no one bothers about what’s going on inside," Grover said.

“There is a parallel universe that’s running at its own pace inside us, and we mostly choose to stay blissfully ignorant of it. We tend to forget the truth. Even I did. We get caught up in our routine, work, commitments, and this life race and forget to be grateful for what we actually have. But I have realised now that gratitude is important," the comedian added.

Sunil Grover also shared how there are petty things that everyone takes for granted but once somebody is in the ICU, that’s when the person realises how lucky they have been. The actor-comedian also urged his fans to be grateful and take care of their health. “If you can drink water when you want, you are lucky, if you can sit up on your bed by yourself, you are lucky, if you can walk to the bathroom without anyone’s help, you are lucky. When you are lying in the ICU, and having to take the help of another person for these small little things that you take for granted every day, that is when you realise how lucky you have been all this while," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.