Sunil Grover To Resume Work 2 Months After Undergoing Heart Surgery | Deets Inside

Almost two months after undergoing heart surgery, comedian and actor Sunil Grover is all set to resume work. If reports are to be believed, Grover will be shooting for a project in Rishikesh from tomorrow onwards.

As reported by ETimes, Sunil Grover will resume work full-time now but will take proper care of his health, diet and fitness routine. “Sunil has been following a healthy fitness and diet regime. He has dealt with the health setback with a positive approach and is now raring to get back to work. He will commence the shoot of his new project in Rishikesh from tomorrow. But he will follow his diet, yoga and fitness regime to the T," the source cited by the entertainment portal claims.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 this year at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on February 2, 2022. Reportedly, Grover, who is 44 years old had a blockage in all three arteries. However, the comedian was discharged from the hospital on February 3. Later, the comedian also issued a statement and wrote, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali! (Brother treatment went well, I am recovering. Thank you for sending wishes)."

Advertisement

Back then, Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed News18.com that Sunil was also tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery. The doctor had also mentioned that Sunil will have to continue to exercise regularly and will have to follow a proper healthy diet. “Since he has had a heart attack, he will have to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of his diet. He has been exercising regularly and will have to continue that. He has been asked to take complete rest at home after discharge, after a week he will go through cardiac rehabilitation, he is informed about the same. He will be back to normal in two to three weeks," the doctor had said.

On the work front, Grover starred in several movies and web series including Tandav, Bharat, Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Sunflower among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.