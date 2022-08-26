Sunil Pal Asks Krushna Abhishek About His Plans After Quitting TKSS: 'What Will You Do? Chote-Mote Serials?'

It is no secret that Krushna Abhishek, who used to play the role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show, will not be a part of its upcoming season. Days after it was confirmed that Krushna has quit the popular show, comedian Sunil Pal has slammed him for the same. In a recent interview, Pal questioned Krushna about his future plans and asked if he will return to ‘chote-mote shows’ or ‘B and C grade films’. He also sent wishes to Krushna and asked him to show what he is capable of doing.

“I heard Krushna is going to quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Why do they all do such things? The show is having a good run, you’re getting good work, twice the money also. What will you do after leaving the show? Wohi chote mote serials? Idhar udhar kuch B and C grade ki filmey? Don’t know what happens to these people. Kapil Sharma gave you name, fame, platform, money and people leave him only. What harm will you cause to him? He is getting bigger with each passing day, earning immense fame. Anyway, all the best. Go, run away and show us what you are capable of doing," Sunil Pal said as quoted by Times of India.

For the unversed, a few days back it was reported that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show in its upcoming season. Confirming the same, Krushna said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues."

Later, E-Times reported that Krushna decided to quit the show because of salary issues. “The makers and Krushna tried their best to work things out. One of the major concerns was the fee. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave TKSS. However, we are hoping that the differences get resolved in due course of time and Krushna returns to the show. We are not ruling out the possibility yet," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will begin from September 10 and will stream at 9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

