Sunita Gogoi Hosts Dinner Party For Cooku With Comali 3 Contestants. Fans Love it

The third season of the popular show Cooku With Comali is on and like the other two seasons, people are loving it. One of the contestants, Shrutika, has done something special for the fans. She hosted a special party for all the stars in season three. It was a dinner party and people appreciated the gesture. Sunita Gogoi, who is also a part of the show, posted some pictures of this party.

Advertisement

Fans have been sharing their views in the comment section. Sharing the pictures, Sunita wrote in the caption, “About last night … Thankyou Shrutika n Arjun for an amazing time". She tagged Shrutika as well. The post was shared three days ago.

Shrutika, too, posted some pictures from this dinner party around the same time as Sunita. She wrote in her caption that “Cwc3 family… Feels blessed to have such lovely people around". She also posted a video in which the attendees could be seen enjoying their food.

This dinner hosted by Shrutika has impressed the fans. Many well-known personalities have become a part of the show this season.

Earlier, only housewives used to watch cooking shows. However, things have changed now. Everyone, from children to the elderly, is watching Cooku with Comali.

Advertisement

The concept of the show is such that it entertains audiences of all ages. Some very popular comedians have been a part of the show. Many like watching the show because of the humour the contestants create on stage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.