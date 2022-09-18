Sunny Deol Feels Gadar Should be Re-released on the Big Screen for the Gen-Z Generation

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is perhaps one of the most game-changing films to have emerged in 2001. Directed by Anil Sharma and set during the Partition of India in 1947, the romantic period action drama was loosely based on the life of Boota Singh, a Sikh ex-soldier’s tragic love story with Zainab, a Muslim girl he rescued during the communal riots in the time of partition of India in 1947.

Now the makers are excited to present a high-octane sequel very soon. Sunny Deol who was the leading face of the film believes that every Gen-Z should be acquainted with the legacy of Gadar and the film should be re-released for the current generation.

During a PinkVilla interview while promoting his upcoming crime thriller Chup: Revenge of an artist, Sunny Deol expressed, “It was a difficult task to start off with but I think people want me to just rip things apart. I think, they should put Gadar out again on the big screen so that today’s generation can see the film and judge for themselves what it (the euphoria) was."

The Apne actor also revealed that although making sequels of popular films is always a slippery slope, he is quite confident about Gadar 2. Sunny stated, “We mess things up while doing part two. If the writing is good, we must do a part two, but we shouldn’t make it just for the sake of it. I am very confident about the film. Whomever I meet want to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar. We resume shooting in October and wrap it up by December. It will be an early 2023 release."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is gearing up to feature in R.Balki’s film Chup:Revenge of an Artist. The romantic psychological thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. It is scheduled to be released on 23 September 2022.

