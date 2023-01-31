In 2001, director Anil Sharma made a film on the familiar subject of the India-Pakistan conflict but added a cross-border love story to the narrative. The result was a blockbuster hit, which has over the years attained a cult classic status. If you have not guessed yet, we are talking about the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film was hugely successful when it was released and emerged as the top-grosser of the year, along with making many box office records. Now, after more than two decades, the film is finally getting a sequel, titled Gadar 2.

Anil Sharma has returned to direct the sequel and so have the leading stars — Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The shooting for Gadar 2 has concluded, and the film is in the post-production stage. While the long-awaited sequel will surely give us a dose of nostalgia, we will miss some actors from the original.

The powerful presence of Amrish Puri, who played Ashraf Ali, the father of Ameesha’s character in the film, will be missed as the actor passed away just four years after the film’s release. Om Puri will also not be seen in the film. Om Puri, the veteran actor in Indian cinema, passed away in the year 2017. Vivek Shouk, who played the role of Darmian Singh in the film Gadar, also passed away in 2011. Actor Mithlesh Chaturvedi, who played a newspaper editor in the film, will also not be seen in Gadar 2.

Talking about the shooting locations of Gadar-2, the film has been shot in 3 states — Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and Madhya Pradesh. The film has been shot at 2 locations in Madhya Pradesh. Some scenes of the film have been shot in the army camp near Mandu city of Madhya Pradesh. Sunny Deol will reportedly clash with the army in the film.

The Lucknow location of La Martiniere College is where the movie’s climax was filmed. This college served as the Pakistan Army’s headquarters. Additionally, parts of the movie were filmed at a village in Palampur, near Lucknow. Gadar 2 is scheduled for release on August 11.

