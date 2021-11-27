Sunny Deol Kisses Son Karan Deol on Forehead As Latter Cuts Birthday Cake With Media; See Pics

Karan Deol turns a year older today. The budding actor celebrated his birthday with his father, actor-politician Sunny Deol in Mumbai. The father-son duo was also joined by media for the low-key celebrations.

Karan also cut his birthday cake with media and even posed for some happy photos. Sunny, who also launched his son in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, fed Karan a piece of cake and also gave his boy a kiss on his forehead. A couple of photos from the celebrations have emerged. Take a look:

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently released the first look of Velle, starring Karan Deol. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn Films. Velle co-stars Karan Deol’s uncle Abhay Deol playing a pivotal role in the film. The first look features Karan Deol on a bike in a flashy red T-shirt, along with two other actors riding pillion. Sharing the first look, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Har velle ka din aata hai (Every vagabond has his day). Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon." The film will hit the screens on December 10, 2021.

Karan Deol’s grandfather, legendary actor Dharmendra too shared the poster of his grandson’s upcoming film. “Heartiest congratulations to the entire team," he wrote in a Twitter post.

According to news agency PTI, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura, a crime comedy written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The movie is being produced by Ajay Devgn along with Intercut Entertainment.

