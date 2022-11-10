Sunny Deol Talks About Being Stereotyped, Says 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, Big Action Image Overshadowed...'

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in R. Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist, has opened up about exploring a variety of roles rather than the tried and tested ones. In a recent conversation with the Bombay Times, the actor praised R. Balki’s cinematography and explained the director’s distinct eye for detail and portraying gloomy roles. The actor said, “R Balki’s films have unique worlds where I know I can work differently and do something distinct with my characters. The characters he creates, like the one in Chup, are not typical, larger-than-life breed of roles that I am offered all the time."

He added, “They have a certain kind of layering. Balki has narrated a couple of projects to me after Chup, which I have loved, and I want to work with him on some of those because I have loved his style of ideation."

Later, the Border actor was asked whether he feels pressured to continue playing larger-than-life characters or if he feels creatively liberated. To which Sunny Deol replied that he does feel that this is the most liberating phase of his career. He explained that this is due to the digital world that has opened up, where one can do whatever they want and base their decisions on the strength and depth of a screenplay and story. He went on to say that actors can play characters they’ve never played before, show a lot of detail and layering in their performances, and do what makes them happy as artists without the pressure of any box-office collection.

Sunny Deol revealed, “I feel that at one point in my life, I was typecast so much that my dhai kilo ka haath and my big action image overshadowed the characters and what they were meant to do in a film. But now, I can explore so much more. This is my time to fly as an actor and not struggle to keep an image alive." Sunny Deol expressed gratitude and said that he is looking forward to many new experiences, roles, and films which will enhance his understanding of life and cinema.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Chup alongside Sameer Avhad, Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles. He will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s directorial film Apne 2. The actor will see sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol, father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. The film is expected to release in 2022.

