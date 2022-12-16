Sunny Deol to Finally Collaborate With Rajkumar Santoshi After Massive Fallout: Report

Actor Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, who gave Bollywood hit blockbusters including Ghayal, Ghatak, and more, have now collaborated once again. Notably, the duo had a fallout back in the 1990s for reasons unknown but now it appears the duo has buried the hatchet. A report by ETimes claims that their next collaboration is titled Jisne Lahore Nahi Dekha, it is Santoshi’s dream project which was supposed to star Anil Kapoor. If the report is to be believed, the director is now looking out for producers to back his ambitious project.

Reportedly, it might be Deepak Sharma, the Distribution Head of PVR, and Rajiv Malhotra, the Director of MuktaA2, who might end up producing the film. Seemingly, both producers have already read the script of the film and loved it as well. Notably, back in 2017, it was veteran superstar Anil Kapoor who was supposed to headline the male lead in Jisne Lohore Nahi Dekha. But both Kapoor and Santoshi had a change of mind and the movie never materialized. It is just a matter of time before the film hits the floors, it may happen soon after a producing studio gets on board as the movie is created at such a scale that it needs good financial backing.

It was Santoshi who gave Sunny Deol his biggest breakout role in Ghayal, post which both Deol and Santoshi became sought-after personalities in the industry. The dynamic joined hands two more times in Damini and Ghatak, both turned out to be massive hits on the big screen.

Santoshi was also the one who directed Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol’s debut film Barsaat. However, soon after the relationship between the two turned sour and the exact reason behind the same remains unclear as of yet. The rumour mill has it that the fallout happened soon after the release of Ghatak when Sunny was conceptualizing making a film on the life of a freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He wanted Santoshi onboard as the director, but seemingly the latter was going through a financial crunch at the time. Producer Boney Kapoor stepped into the picture and offered Santoshi a hefty sum to make Pukar with Anil Kapoor. It was seemingly an offer that Santoshi couldn’t refuse. When Sunny Deol was made aware of Santoshi’s new collaboration, it seemingly left him furious. It is important to note that both Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have never addressed the issue officially.

Apart from Santoshi’s dream project, Sunny also has Gadar 2, Soorya, and Baap in the pipeline.

