Sunny Deol Turns 65: Here's What he Said When Asked Why Wife, Mother Stay Low Profile

Sunny Deol turned a year older on Tuesday. Celebrities, his friends, and family members came forward to wish the star on his 65th birthday. The actor has had a fair share of success in the Bollywood film industry. Deol, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, once shared why his wife Pooja Deol chose to stay away from the limelight, just like his mother Prakash Kaur.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2013, the actor was asked about why his wife and mother decided to stay away from all the limelight. Sunny responded, saying that it was their decision.

The actor clarified that neither his mother nor his wife was forced to stay away from the limelight. He also said that his wife Pooja is her person and she has always had the freedom to make her own decisions, to make or not to make public appearances is her wish.

Further, Sunny said that neither his father (Dharmendra) nor he ever forced the women of the house to follow any rules. Whether it’s his mother, wife, or his sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol, they chose a different path for their life and decided to stay away from the limelight.

Sunny will soon return in the sequel of the family franchise movie Apne, with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol. The film will also star Sunny’s son Karan Deol in a pivotal role. Initially, it was supposed to release on Diwali this year but has now been delayed.

The actor made his acting debut in 1983 with the film Betaab. In his acting career, Sunny has also done several hit movies, including Border, Ghayal, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

