Bobby Deol turned a year older on Friday and everyone flocked to social media to wish one of Bollywood's coolest actors. Bobby Deol, who made his debut with Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna, has rediscovered his acting mojo with Love Hostel and Class of 83. Big brother Sunny Deol wished Bobby on Instagram while sharing a selfie with his baby brother. His caption said, “Happy Birthday little Brother. Best of health. Tons of love." To this Bobby Deol commented, “Love You."

This selfie is a welcome addition to a line of several heartwarming pictures the two have together. Fans love to see the Deol brothers' bonhomie, showering tons of likes on every post. The duo's brotherly affection seems to be consistent both off-screen and on-screen. After their first performance together in Dillagi, the two seemed unstoppable, bringing their bond to the silver screen in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana trilogy, and Poster Boys.

As if the charm of the brothers wasn't enough, there's dad Dharmendra adding his evergreen sparkle to Deols' Diwali wishes.

Here's another smile-adorned selfie, courtesy of Sunny Deol himself. Looks like the only blues around these brothers are the hues on their shirts.

Rooting for the success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Bobby shared the film's first poster with a caption that read, “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day!! Gadar 2 releasing on 11th August 2023."

The film is sequel to the 2001 release Gadar which was a blockbuster at the box office. Gadar 2 is being helmed by director Anil Sharma while Ameesha Patel will also reprise her role.

Quite a few scenes from Bobby Deol’s past movies have become fodder for memes. So much so that in the meme universe, the actor is even referred to as “Lord Bobby”. Starting from the Wolverine meme from his movie Soldier to his movie Chamku (2008) when he is seen using a device resembling earbuds. For the record, Apple launched the AirPods in 2016.

Bobby Deol is set to return with the fourth season of his popular web series Aashram. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to hit the theatres in August this year.

