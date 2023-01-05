Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal to Clash at Box Office?

22 years back director Anil Sharma had weaved magic on the silver screens with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It showcased a beautiful love story between Tara Singh and Sakeena. The blockbuster hit movie will now see its second part by bringing Sunny Deol back with Gadar 2. However, the movie will be locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal, as both movies are scheduled for an August release.

The movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a mass entertainer in which Tara Singh travels to Pakistan to fight for his love, Sakeena which had movie-goers rooting for their journey. It was a crowd-puller movie of 2001 and emerged as the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi Cinema. The second instalment of the movie will be wrapped up soon. The director of the movie has assured that the sequel will live up to the hype and will carry forward the legacy created by the first part. But, it seems like August will create a clash between the Deol brothers.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that producers of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma, Zee Studios and Sunny Deol have finalized the release date of the movie to be August 11, 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day 2023 weekend. The source informed, “It’s a film that celebrates the sense of being an Indian and there’s no better period than Independence Day for its release. The editing work is underway and an official announcement on the release date shall follow soon."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor is also slated to release on Independence Day weekend. Addressing this, the source further added, “It’s going to be Sunny Deol vs Bobby Deol at the box office this Independence Day. While both films are big-scale saga’s appealing to the masses, the period is big enough to accommodate both of them. Even Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had clashed with Lagaan at the box office, and the history will repeat itself for Gadar 2,” added the source.

