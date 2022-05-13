Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Engaged To Bimal Roy’s Great-Granddaughter Drisha? Here’s What We Know

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is set to star in the upcoming family drama Apne 2. The film will feature Karan alongside his father and fans are excited to witness the father-son duo on the silver screen. Karan has been hitting the headlines for his debut, however, currently, the Starkid is being talked about in his personal life. According to a report by ETimes, the actor got engaged to Drisha, who’s the great-granddaughter of popular filmmaker Bimal Roy. It’s said that the two have been dating each other for a long time and soon will also tie the knot taking this relationship ahead.

However, Karan’s team has rubbished these reports, saying, “Karan and Drisha and childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true."

For the unversed, Karan made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be seen will soon be seen sharing screen space with his family members and actors including Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2. While in this project, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra, it was in the 2013 release, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also featured the trio, Karan had worked on the project as a second unit director.

As for Sunny Deol, he is busy with the shooting of Gadar 2. The film was announced in October 2021. Back then, Sunny Deol took to social media and shared the motion poster of the film. “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…" he wrote.

Later, Ameesha Patel also took to her official Instagram account and shared their first look of the movie. In the picture, Ameesha and Sunny were seen dressed as their characters - Sakeena and Tara. “GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic)," she wrote.

Gadar was released in June 2001. The film starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. The film was widely loved by the audience.

Talking about Gadar 2, the movie is directed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan.

