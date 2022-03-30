Sunny Kaushal Praises Sister-In-Law Katrina Kaif: ‘She Is Very Grounded And Positive Person’

The much-loved Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were quite successful in hiding their dating life from fans and media with the support of their family members. Time and again, Vicky’s younger brother and Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal denied their relationship and tagged it as rumours and speculations. But now, after the couple got married, Sunny is very happy with his sister-in-law’s presence amidst his family and is singing praises of Katrina.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the Shiddat actor opened up about his bond with the actress and said that Katrina has brought a “positive energy" into the family."It’s pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person," Sunny told TOI, adding that work is not a topic of conversation among them at home. He said, “She is just very positive energy to come. It’s a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded."

Sunny also revealed that earlier when he didn’t know the actress well, he would get a bit overwhelmed by her. When the actor has quizzed about Katrina’s halwa and asked if he tried it, Sunny said that he did. He revealed that because he wasn’t in town at that time, his mother saved some halwa for him, and it was very tasty. For those who don’t know, in Indian culture, there is a tradition for a newlywed bride to make something sweet after the wedding. Katrina chose to cook halwa, the actress even dropped a picture of the same on her Instagram story and wrote, “Maine banaya (I made it)."

On the work front, Sunny will be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hurdang, while Katrina has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa lined up.

