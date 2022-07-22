Sunny Leone Brings to Her Fans The Gym Foodie Challenger, Asks This Question

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone keeps her fans and admirers updated about her life, and her pictures and videos often go viral. A recent video uploaded by Sunny demonstrated how to combine diet and fitness. Sunny participated in the Gym Foodie Challenge and urged her fans to do the same.

Sunny Leone certainly understands how to multitask, as seen in her recent Instagram post. She is seen doing crunches while eating fries in the video. Sunny Leone said in the caption: “The Gym Foodie challenge! How many did I eat?"

Sunny’s admirers are leaving amusing comments on his post. “Hahahaha this is extremely amazing," one fan said. Another fan, on the other hand, commented, “My queen". Many of his followers have responded with fire and heart emojis.

Apart from fitness, Sunny also shares her titbits from her fashion journals. She is the ultimate diva at all times, from smashing formal clothing to colourful outfits with a hint of eccentricity.

Sunny spends a lot of time at the gym to stay healthy and fit, as seen on her Instagram account. She will be seen in Patta this year. R Radhakrishna is directing the movie. Sunny has also been cast in Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika in addition to these two films.

In 2011, the actress married Daniel Weber. Nisha, the couple’s daughter, was adopted a few years ago. In 2018, they also welcomed Noah and Asher into their family. They were born through surrogacy.

