Sunny Leone Channels Her Inner Dj as She Grooves to Her 'Fav Song Ever' London Thumakda

Sunny Leone's latest video will surely bring a smile to your face. The clip shows the actress grooving to London Thumakda, the song from the hit movie Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. The Jism 2 actress can be heard singing and grooving to the song on the stage in front of a music console. The diva, dressed in a one-shoulder sequined blue bodycon outfit, danced enthusiastically, while the crowd present in the hall can be seen clicking photos and recording the moment. Sunny captioned the post, “My fav song ever."

Check out the fun video here-

Advertisement

As soon as she posted the video, fans hit the comment section. Dancer and choreographer Prince Gupta dropped heart emojis. Many other fans dropped hearts and wrote comments like “God bless you”, and “Superb”. A fan even asked her, “Sunny, when did you start djing?"

Previously too Sunny had shared a video of hers and husband Daniel Weber dancing to the same song. While Sunny is a natural dancer, her husband too joined in and flaunted his moves. She wrote a funny caption that read, “Anyone can dance to Good music, doesn’t mean music makes everyone a good dancer” and tagged her husband.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone is gearing up to mark her debut in the Tamil industry with Oh My Ghost helmed by Yuvan and will also star Sathish, Yogi Babu and Dharsha Gupta in pivotal roles. Sunny Leone has been a part of many projects like Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, Raees, and Ek Paheli Leela to name a few. From acting, and dancing to hosting and judging a show, the actress has donned many hats in her career.

Read all the Latest Movies News here