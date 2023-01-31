Home » News » Movies » Sunny Leone Cries and Screams As She Gets Injured on Sets of Her Upcoming Project; Watch

Sunny Leone Cries and Screams As She Gets Injured on Sets of Her Upcoming Project; Watch

Sunny Leone was recently seen in the film Oh My Ghost. She has also been co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 18:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Leone gets injured on sets of her upcoming film.
Sunny Leone gets injured on sets of her upcoming film.

Sunny Leone, in her latest post, shared that she got injured while shooting for her upcoming project. The actress, after the success of her last film Oh My Ghost, started working on her lined-up films and series. On Tuesday, she shared a video from the set, which showed her getting medical treatment for her bleeding toe. The actress can be seen sitting in costume with a bleeding toe as her team helps her heal the wound. When a team member tried to dress her wound, she cried out in fear. Sunny Leone’s team also teased her by saying her wound could be infectious, which made her jump in fear.

Sunny can also be seen hilariously scolding her team for suggesting “injections and tetanus shots" for the wound. She looks scared and in pain in the clip as a masked man sprays antiseptic on her injured toe.

Advertisement

While sharing the clip, the actress added the hashtags #onsets #bts and #quotationgang and coupled them with a crying and bandaged face emoji.

RELATED NEWS

As soon as Sunny Leone uploaded the reel, her fans asked her to take care and be careful on the sets of her films. “Take care, ma’am," read one comment while another user wrote, “Hope you get well soon ma’am. Wish to see you on screen soon." A comment read, “Sad to see this, wish you best recovery."

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone’s latest film Oh My Ghost released in Kerala and Karnataka earlier this month. It is a horror comedy directed by R Yuvan and tells the story of a promising adult filmmaker and his girlfriend who arrive at a haunted bungalow unaware that he has a dark past that has linked him to a ghost who was once a formidable queen. Sunny Leone portrays the lead role of Mayasena, a strong queen who is now a ghost.

Advertisement

Besides this, Sunny Leone is currently also co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 31, 2023, 18:27 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 18:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Oozes Sexiness In Black Floor-length Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nargis Fakhri Channels Old World Glamour In Polka Dot Off-shoulder Dress, Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments