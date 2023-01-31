Sunny Leone, in her latest post, shared that she got injured while shooting for her upcoming project. The actress, after the success of her last film Oh My Ghost, started working on her lined-up films and series. On Tuesday, she shared a video from the set, which showed her getting medical treatment for her bleeding toe. The actress can be seen sitting in costume with a bleeding toe as her team helps her heal the wound. When a team member tried to dress her wound, she cried out in fear. Sunny Leone’s team also teased her by saying her wound could be infectious, which made her jump in fear.

Sunny can also be seen hilariously scolding her team for suggesting “injections and tetanus shots" for the wound. She looks scared and in pain in the clip as a masked man sprays antiseptic on her injured toe.

While sharing the clip, the actress added the hashtags #onsets #bts and #quotationgang and coupled them with a crying and bandaged face emoji.

As soon as Sunny Leone uploaded the reel, her fans asked her to take care and be careful on the sets of her films. “Take care, ma’am," read one comment while another user wrote, “Hope you get well soon ma’am. Wish to see you on screen soon." A comment read, “Sad to see this, wish you best recovery."

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone’s latest film Oh My Ghost released in Kerala and Karnataka earlier this month. It is a horror comedy directed by R Yuvan and tells the story of a promising adult filmmaker and his girlfriend who arrive at a haunted bungalow unaware that he has a dark past that has linked him to a ghost who was once a formidable queen. Sunny Leone portrays the lead role of Mayasena, a strong queen who is now a ghost.

Besides this, Sunny Leone is currently also co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Arjun Bijlani.

