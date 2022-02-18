Sunny Leone Falls Victim to Identity Theft, Says Her PAN Card Used for Loan Fraud

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has revealed through her latest tweet that she fell prey to online fraud. Sunny Leone claimed that her PAN card was used to take a loan of Rs 2000 and that it affected her CIBIL score. The actor had shared the news on Twitter. In her now-deleted Tweet, Sunny wrote that “This happened to me. Insane. Some idiot used my PAN to take Rs 2000 loan,” as reported by The Print.

A CIBIL score is basically a 3-digit credit score of the consumer. It is considered as the summary of an individual’s credit history and credit profile. It ranges from 300 to 900 where a lower number indicates lower creditworthiness of an individual. The score plays an important role when an individual applies for a loan as the lender checks CIBIL score and reports before approving the loan.

As Sunny ostensibly reported the matter to her bank, they took cognizance and resolved it. Sunny then in a later tweet thanked the authorities who helped her and wrote “Thank you for swiftly fixing this and making sure it will never happen again.” Sunny also hoped that people who have faced similar issues will also be helped. Referring to her previous tweet, Sunny asserted that no one wants a bad CIBIL score.

Sunny’s tweet has elicited numerous reactions from users where they showed concern for her and even shared similar experiences. A user took this as an opportunity to get his issue resolved and replied to Sunny’s post.

Notably, the user’s tweet caught Sunny’s attention who responded to him and wrote “Help this person!”. https://twitter.com/SunnyLeone/status/1494259800305135616

Apparently, this is not the first time that a celebrity has been targeted by fraudsters. Earlier, actor Rajkumar Rao had warned through his Instagram stories about a fake email that was sent using his name to extort Rs 3 crore.

