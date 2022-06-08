Sunny Leone Fears That Her Children 'May Not Like' Her For Choosing Career As Adult Film Star

Sunny Leone has come a long way in her entertainment career and now she has carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sunny Leone opened up about her past choices and her kids. She also mentioned that her children might not like the choices she has made in her past. Before entering Bollywood, Sunny was a part of the adult film industry. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have three beautiful kids - daughter Nisha, and twin boys Asher and Noah.

In the interview, Sunny said, “There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is." She also stated that with proper communication with her kids, she will make them understand why she made those choices and how to respond in the future if someone questions it. “I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don’t hurt others in any way," she added.

The Jism-2 actor also shared about a conversation she had with her seven-year-old, “I was recently telling my girl Nisha that she can travel the world following her interests in ballet and playing the piano. She’s learning those two things. Nisha is petite and pretty, and good at both."

Sunny also revealed that one of her sons wants to be a firefighter when he gets older. The actress also believes that a parent should be around to help and let the children have the freedom to make their own life choices. “People think you need XYZ things to display your love to your kid, but that’s not true. You just have to be there for them. A child who is willing to learn and understands the value of education will learn anywhere. Similarly, it doesn’t take too much money to raise them well with sound values," Sunny explained her stance.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Oh My ghost co-starring Jackie Shroff. Sunny made her debut in showbiz with Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss and made it to the big screen with Jism 2. She has since been featured in Ragini MMS 2, and Hate Story 2, which are among few.

