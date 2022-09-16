Sunny Leone Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In A Floral Bikini

In the last couple of years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of Bollywood celebrities were spotted vacationing in the Maldives for a scenic getaway. Now, yet another diva has joined the bandwagon. And it is none other than Bollywood’s Baby Doll – Sunny Leone.

The Ek Paheli Leela actress is currently holidaying on the island with her husband, Daniel Weber. She has also been shelling out major vacay goals on social media by sharing glimpses of her luxurious trip to the Furaveri Resort in the Maldives. Sunny recently broke the internet with her bikini pictures as she basked in the sun.

In a streak of pictures posted by her, the 41-year-old actress is seen flaunting her fit physique in a pink floral bikini set, from a swimwear brand called Angel Croshet, as she posed for the lens by the beach. Along with sharing her vacation photos, Sunny wrote, “Love this bikini!"

In another set of pictures from her trip to the Maldives, Sunny Leone donned a blue digital printed bikini set. She complemented her look with a pair of black oversized sunglasses and a sid-parted hairdo. Soon after Sunny’s pictures surfaced on the internet, fans went gaga over them.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has films like Oh My Ghost, Koka Kola, Helen and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in her kitty.

Sunny made her acting debut in Pooja Bhatt’s sensational film Jism 2. She then went on to appear in films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, among others. However, the talented actress, who managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood, has had her share of difficulties and struggles. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her journey thus far.

Sunny Leone revealed in an interview with ETimes that owing to the good and terrible things that transpired in her career, she has learned a lot. She said, “As a person who entered the industry in 2012, I am a completely different person from then. And I think for the better. I love being here, I love this industry. I’m happy for all the work that I’ve gotten to do and lots of good choices and lots of bad choices."

