Sunny Leone is Hotness Redefined in a Leopard-Print Bodysuit, See Photo

Sunny Leone sports every outfit with a certain charm and loves to flaunt her toned figure. Recently, the actress dropped a sizzling photo on social media and set the temperatures high on Instagram. Sunny Leone’s Instagram timeline is replete with photos from her fashion diaries that are total envy-inducing. With every public appearance, the actress takes the fashion game higher by a notch. Be it sporting a dapper blazer dress, co-ord, or ethnic attire, she adds an oomph quotient to it. The actress took to her official Instagram account to upload a hot and fierce photo as a promotional post.

In the photos, the actress can be spotted in a bodysuit that features leopard prints all over it. The Splitsvilla host paired the body suit with matching printed gloves and thigh-high stiletto boots. The halter-neck body suit featured a plunging neckline, up to her mid-riff.

She captioned the post - “The Queen”, which refers to her upcoming movie Oh My Ghost.

Check out the post here-

Reacting to Sunny Leone's post, dancer and choreographer Prince Gupta dropped fire and clapping emojis in the comment section. Her doting fans took to the comment section and sang praises of the actress. There were comments like - “Woah”, “You look cute, sexy, and gorgeous” and “this is stunning."

Sunny is currently gearing up for her Tamil debut Oh My Ghost a.k.a OMG. Helmed by Yuvan, OMG is a horror-comedy movie featuring Sunny Leone in a pivotal role.

Sunny Leone recently attended the audio launch of the film. “Thank you everyone for the amazing Audio launch of #OhMyGhost!! Can't wait for you'll to see it in theatres near you!" she wrote.

For this fun post from her Oh My Ghost diaries, Sunny Leone wrote, “Reveal epic fail! Sunny Rajaani insisted that this is the thing to do and I agreed to oblige him. Instead of this being cool it’s turned into a mess. Lol thanks to the producers of OMG (Oh my Ghost) for this generous gift, it’s so beautiful."

The movie also stars Yogi Babu, Sathish, Dharsha Gupta and many others.

