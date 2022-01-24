Sunny Leone Posts Clip of 'Panghat' With New Lyrics Post 'Madhuban' Controversy

Sunny Leone had recently faced the ire of fans for appearing in the song Madhuban as it apparently hurt the “religious sentiments" of a section of people. The lyrics were perceived to be objectionable. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also slammed the number and had demanded a public apology from Sunny Leone. While the original song had since disappeared from the internet following the backlash, Sunny Leone has now shared a clip of the video with reworked lyrics on her social media handle. Seen once again in her bold avatar, we see Sunny Leone shaking legs and hips to the music composed by Sharib and Toshi. The song has been sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakroborty.

Advertisement

The lyrics that originally went ‘Madhuban mein naache Radhika’ has been changed to ‘Naache Panghat mein Premika’. The title has also been changed to Panghat from Madhuban. In just six hours, the new video has amassed 2,409,994 views. People have appreciated Sunny Leone’s dance and bold avatar in the song with many hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

When the original video came out last month, the criticism by both the public and Mishra had the hashtag 'Arrest Sunny Leone' trend on social media.

Mishra had given an ultimatum of three days to the makers of the song to take it down, following which music label Saregama had stated that the company will change the lyrics of the song while also renaming the song from Madhuban to something more appropriate.

Advertisement

“In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics & the name of the song Madhuban. The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days," Saregama had said from its official Twitter handle.

Sunny Leone will soon be seen in two Tamil language movies namely Oh My Ghost and Shero, with filming for both in progress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.