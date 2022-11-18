Sunny Leone Sets Temperatures Soaring In This Leopard-Print Monokini

Actress Sunny Leone is known to make heads turn with her outstanding fashion statements. Recently, the diva set the internet on fire with her latest pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Oh My Ghost. In the photos, the 41-year-old actress is seen rocking a leopard-print monokini, which featured a halter neckline and a body-hugging silhouette.

Sunny teamed the monokini with a pair of matching gloves and boots. The Ek Paheli Leela complemented her outfit with a glam look, which comprised kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and nude lips. Silver earrings and a side-parted hairdo left open in curly tresses completed her look.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “The Queen."

Check out Sunny Leone’s Instagram post below:

Soon after her picture surfaced on Instagram, several social media users flocked to the comments section of her post to lavish her with oodles of compliments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone recently took on the host’s mantle for the popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla 14, alongside Arjun Bijlani. She is also all pumped for the release of her next, Oh My Ghost, which is a Tamil-language horror comedy film, written and directed by Yuvan. Bankrolled by Vau Media Entertainment and White Horse Media, the film also stars Dharsha Gupta, Sathish, GP Muthu, Thangadurai, Yogi Babu, and Thilak Ramesh in supporting roles.

On the technical front, the music for the movie is composed by Javed Riaz. Deepak D Menon and Ramesh Bharathi have handled its cinematography and editing, respectively.

Apart from Oh My Ghost, Sunny Leone also has The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon in her kitty. The period war romantic drama film is directed and produced by Ramesh Thete. Besides Sunny, it also stars Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles.

