Sunny Leone Shares Adorable Video After Reaching 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Sunny Leone has made it big in Bollywood with her hard work. Her journey in Bollywood has not been a cakewalk as many actors were not ready to work with her initially owing to her past. Sunny, who made Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, has never looked back since then.

Even the bigwigs of Bollywood like Salman, Shahrukh and Aamir have shown their interest in working with Sunny. Sunny Leone has worked in many films like One Night Stand, Ragini MMS 2 and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. Sunny is the mother of three kids now and she loves to spend time with her family.

The actress is quite active on social media. Sunny frequently shares photos and videos on Instagram. She considers her Instagram followers as her family. She keeps posting funny videos for her fans.

Recently, Sunny Leone’s followers on Instagram crossed 50 million. A gleeful Sunny posted a video of herself dancing at home to celebrate the milestone of 50 million followers. Sunny also thanked her fans for their love and affection.

In the caption of the video, Sunny wrote, “Woohoo!!! 50million. I love you all so much, my beautiful insta family!! Let’s party!!"

In another video message she thanked all her fans for the love and affection they have shown to her. She wrote, “Our insta fam is 50 million strong. Thank you for all the love and affection that you’ll have shown me!!"

On the work front, Sunny has Hindi films like Koka Kola, Helen and The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline. She will also be entering the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramadevi.

