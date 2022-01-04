Sunny Leone Shares Hilarious Relatable New Year Meme Leaving Netizens in Splits

Apart from her ever charming looks, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is also known for showcasing her amusing sense of humour through memes and videos online. This time too the actress has left the netizens in splits with her new Instagram Reels.

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share an Instagram reel where she hilariously described the expectation and reality of celebrating New Year eve. “Be honest..what did you really do this #NYE?,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

The clip opens with a text reading ‘New Years Celebration expectation’ while Sunny could be seen dancing jubilantly in a disco. The actress who looked stunning in a shimmery pink dress then proceeds to blow a kiss for her fans and continues to shake leg on Sonu Nigam’s song ‘Sheher’. With the song still playing in the background, the video then cuts to a scene where Sunny could be seen resting on a couch watching TV. This scene had a text which read ‘New Years Celebration reality’.

Sunny’s post soon went viral within four hours of being posted and garnered nearly 84,000 likes with users cracking up in the comment box. Most users found Sunny’s reel hilariously relatable and showered her heart and laughing emoticons. “Super,” wrote one user while another was enchanted by Sunny’s beauty and wrote “You are very beautiful”.

Earlier, Sunny had shared another Instagram reel where she amusingly described the struggle of waiting for a favourite series to release. Keeping her expressions on point Sunny displayed a range of emotions that a person goes through while binging on a series. “What are you serial binging these days,” she had asked in the caption. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYA-EZSIWAH/

Advertisement

Instagram is not the only platform where the actress flaunts her witty personality but recently she also appeared in season 2 of Amazon Prime’s ‘One Mic Stand’. Sunny Leone was among other stars like Karan Johar, Raftaar and author Chetan Bhagat who took to the stage to try their hand at stand-up comedy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.