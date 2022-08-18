Sunny Leone Shares Some Production Houses and People in Bollywood Are Still Reluctant to Work With Her

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress who paved her own way into Bollywood has faced her own share of struggles. In a recent interaction, the actress opened up about her journey so far. Sunny Leone shared that she managed to learn a lot amid all the good things and bad things that happened in her career. “As (compared to the) person who entered the industry in 2012, I am a completely different person from then. And I think for the better. I love being here, I love this industry. I’m happy for all the work that I’ve gotten to do and lots of good choices and lots of bad choices," she told Hindustan Times.

She added further, “But within those bad choices, good things did come out of it. And there has been a huge learning curve and being able to meet some of the most amazing people and knowing that this is my home. I love every second of it. I had no idea that I would love it as much as I did when I first moved here. I am ever grateful to all the fans who supported me because without them I really would not be here".

Owing to her past in the adult film industry, the actress also expressed her gratitude towards those who assisted her to gain a footing in Bollywood. She expressed, “When I entered the industry, yes, a lot of people were reluctant to work with me. But there were lots of people who wanted to work with me… In that way, some of the more famous production houses and people are still probably reluctant to work with me. "

However, the Mastizaade actress continued by thanking director Anurag Kashyap for roping her for a project. She stated,"But that’s okay. I’m completely fine with it. I believe that at some point, maybe I might get a chance to work with some of these people. And I’m excited about it. I thank Anurag and his team for picking up the phone and giving me a chance and letting me audition for this part. It is really just about someone giving you the chance. And this is the perfect moment of how life changes and how the whole dynamic of my career, I believe, would change after working with somebody like him".

On the work front, Sunny Leone has films like Oh My Ghost(OMG), Koka Kola, Helen & The Battle of Bhima Koregaon under her kitty.

