Sunny Leone Slips Into A Printed Bikini For A Round Of Snorkeling With Hubby Daniel Weber

While Sunny Leone did not disclose where she went swimming in search of her husband, the pictures were most likely clicked during her Maldives vacation recently.

Updated: February 01, 2022, 19:53 IST

Sunny Leone recently took a trip to the Maldives with her husband Daniel Weber. The actor, who is known to keep her fans informed about whereabouts via her social media platforms, has been regularly sharing gorgeous snaps from her Maldives vacation. On February 1, Sunny shared two images in which she was seen wearing a printed bikini and snorkeling.

From the caption of her post, it appears that the actor was on a mission. The actor declared that she is looking for someone in the depths of the ocean. Well, she is not looking for any exotic sea creatures. Instead, she was looking for Daniel. Tagging her husband, Sunny wrote, “Finding Daniel Weber."

Take a look at the snap:

This is not the first time Sunny has shared her underwater shenanigans. Two weeks ago, she posted a video of herself swimming alongside a sea turtle and expressed just how grateful she was for the experience. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Can’t even explain the joy of seeing this beautiful gift from God!"

On January 31, Sunny had shared a picture of herself, wherein she is seen striking a pose on a jet ski. The actor looked gorgeous in a floral swimsuit. Sharing the snap, Sunny wrote, “Jetting off from Monday Blues."

While her Mondays were all about jet-skiing, on Sunday she shared a snap of herself lounging by the pool, soaking in some Vitamin D. Keeping the caption crisp and concise, she wrote, “The perfect Sunday." The picture indeed looks perfect, in all possible ways.

Fans are just loving the pictures and they want them to just keep coming in. They have flooded the comment section, showering praises on the actor.

