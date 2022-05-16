Sunny Leone Thanks Karnataka Fans For Organising Blood Donation Camp On Her Birthday

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is known for her glamorous roles and captivating dance performances. The actor celebrated her 41st birthday on May 13. The adult star-turned-actor has managed to cultivate a loyal fan base over the past decade. Recently, her fans in a Karnataka village organised a blood donation camp to celebrate Sunny Leone’s birthday. The 41-year-old actor tweeted to recognise the amazing gesture of her fans from the Kommerahalli village in Mandya, Karnataka.

Sunny tweeted, “Omg this is unbelievable. In honour of you, I will also go and donate my blood!! Thank you so much! You all really make me feel so special! Love you!"

Sunny’s tweet also had a picture of a news article in which several people can be seen standing in front of a giant cut-out of the stunning actor.

On her birthday, Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

Daniel captioned the picture, “Happy birthday baby !!!! There are no words to sum up who you have become !!! You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger !!!! You are truly an amazing human being in every way !!! May God look over you every day and every year !!! Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby !! May your dreams come true !!!! Xoxo From where to where !!!!!!"

Sunny Leone gained instant fame when she participated in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Sunny had entered the show as a wild card contestant in the fifth season of the reality show.

Following that, Sunny made her debut in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012. Sunny has also featured in movies like Ragini MMS 2 and Hate Story 2.

