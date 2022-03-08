Sunny Leone to be Part of Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput’s Next

Adult star-turned-Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is all prepped up to return to Tollywood with Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput’s upcoming film directed by Eeshaan Surya. Sunny Leone, excited to be part of the project, shared a post on Instagram, informing her fans about the project.

Sharing an illustration of her character Renuka from the film, Sunny wrote, “Thrilled to begin another journey today, with @vishnumanchu Stay tuned for more details. Artwork credits: @pravallikashetty #SunnyLeone #NewMovie #TeluguFilm #Excited."

The film is expected to be comedy entertainment, but no information on Sunny’s character is available. However, from the illustration, it looks like she is going to play an urban woman. Meanwhile, the lead actors, Vishnu and Payal, will be seen in the rural roles of Gali Nageswara Rao and Swathi, respectively.

The script has been penned by G Nageshwar Reddy. For the unversed, G Nageshwar Reddy, with Sundeep Kishan, directed films like Gully Rowdy and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL.

The story and screenplay have been written by Kona Venkat, who is also working as the creative producer of the project. Meanwhile, the dialogues of the film have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu.

The technical crew includes Chota K Naidu as cinematographer, while Anup Rubens has been roped in to compose music. The film will soon go on floors.

Speaking of Sunny’s last couple of projects in Tollywood, the actor played a cameo in Vishnu’s brother Manchu Manoj and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Current Theega. In Dr Rajashekar’s 2019 film Kalki, Sunny did a special number.

