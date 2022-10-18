Sunny Leone To Do a Dance Number For Karthik’s Thee Ivan? What We Know

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has cultivated a huge fan base with her glamour and captivating dance performances. Recently, it has emerged that the makers of Thee Ivan have roped in Sunny Leone for a dance number. Sunny’s involvement in Thee Ivan has increased the hype around the film. Reports suggest that the shooting of the song is going to take place on November 15 in Chennai.

The set for the same has been prepared on a grand scale. Sunny’s popularity transcends Bollywood and she is one of the few actors who have the versatility to work across genres. Moreover, Sunny has won many hearts with her acting chops. Sunny is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks.

Language has never been a hurdle for Sunny Leone. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with her dance number in the 2014-film Vadacurry. Sunny Leone has her hands full with several interesting projects.

She recently featured in the Kannada film Champion. The ravishing actress will also be seen in a Telugu mass entertainer Ginna. This film also stars Vishnu Manchu and will hit the theatres on October 21. Sunny Leone’s Oh My Ghost will be released in November.

Thee Ivan stars Navarasa Nayagan Karthik in the lead role. In addition to Karthik, the film’s cast also includes Sukanya, Radha Ravi, Suman, Sridhar, Hemant Menon, Abitha, Asmita, Yuvarani, Deepika, Singam Puli, John Vijay, Saravana Sakthi, Illavarasu, Subbaraj and Vijay Ganesh.

Filmmaker TM Jayamurugan has directed the much-awaited film. He has also written the film’s story, screenplay, dialogues and songs. TM Jayamurugan is a highly capable director who has worked in films like Roja Malare, Adada Enna Aagu, and Sindhubad. Therefore, fans are waiting for the film with bated breath.

