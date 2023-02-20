Sunny Leone To Donate 10 Percent Of Cosmetic Brand's Earning For Turkey-Syria Earthquake Victims

The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have claimed close to 40,000 lives. As rescue operations continue in full force, Bollywood star Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have decided to contribute towards the rescue missions currently active in the region. The power couple is the first from India who has offered support towards helping survivors and their families with the required essentials.

Leone and Weber, earlier today, announced that they will be donating 10% of all sales of their leading cosmetic brand Starstruck by SL to assist in relief and recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected zones. The couple’s agenda to go out and help the Earthquake survivors sends a message of kindness and empathy.

“Together, we can rebuild and restore hope after the earthquake. It is essential that everyone world over comes together and lends a hand to those in need. I urge people to join us in helping the earthquake survivors rebuild their lives," the actress said in a statement.

Weber added, “It has been deeply disturbing to see what people in Turkey and Syria are going through. It is important that each of us vouches to do everything we can to help those in need. We are all humans and must practice humanity. 10% of the sales made in the month of February will be donated to charities working towards getting the required needs to people in all areas required."

Sunny Leone moved to India after her Bigg Boss 5 appearance. She made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 in 2012. Since then, she has acted in movies like Mastizaade, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, and Ragini MMS 2. She most recently appeared as the host of Splitsvilla X4, a reality dating programme.

Sunny Leone was also seen in the film Oh My Ghost which was released in Kerala and Karnataka. It is a horror comedy where the actress portrays the role of Mayasena, a strong queen who is now a ghost.

