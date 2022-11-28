Sunny Leone To Join Upendra Rao’s UI? Here’s What We Know So Far

Kannada actor and director Upendra Rao is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film UI. The actor was earlier rumoured to be suffering from serious breathing difficulties while filming in a dusty region. However, in a Facebook live session, he assured his fans that although he had to deal with minor discomfort in his chest, he is in good health now. The actor further urged his fans not to believe any such rumours. Recently, there has been an interesting update on Upendra’s UI. According to reports, actress Sunny Leone has joined the cast of UI.

Sunny Leone is not new to the Sandalwood industry. The 41-year-old has earlier featured in numerous Kannada songs. Her Sesamma song from the movie DK earned her much recognition in the Kannada film industry. Now, if reports are to be believed, Sunny is all set to star as the female lead in Upendra Rao’s directorial venture, UI.

Advertisement

Reports claim that the shooting of the actress’s part in the film has already been completed in Bangalore. BTS pictures and videos of the shooting film sequences have gone viral on various social media platforms. The announcement of UI has already piqued the curiosity of fans; and now, Sunny Leono’s casting in the film has made them more eager to watch the upcoming flick.

UI will be Upendra’s first pan-India film, to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. However, there is no further announcement of the rest of the cast, plot details, or release date of the film.

Upendra has three movies in his pipeline, namely Kabzaa by Rabi Basrur, Trishulam by Om Prakash Rao and Buddhivantha 2 by Mourya. Sunny, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Abhishek Kapoor’s Oh My Ghost. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Yogi Babu, Dharsha Gupta and Karanvir Bohra, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here