Sunny Leone: Trolls Don't Pay My Bills, They are Nothing to Me | Exclusive

Social media trolling has unfortunately become very common. It is no secret that Bollywood celebrities have to face these trolls almost on a daily basis. These trolls often go nasty or mean, thus affecting the actor. In a recent interview with News18.com, Sunny Leone was asked about her mantra to deal with negativity or trolling on social media. The actress, who will be next seen in MX Player’s Anamika, mentioned that she deals with trolls by blocking them.

Sunny explained how trolls do not matter to her because they are not a part of her life. She further added that when a social media user trolls somebody, the sheer intention behind it is to gain attention. “(My mantra of dealing with trolling) is to not read it or block it. Also, you have to think about the philosophy and the chain of how all this works. Which is very simple. That troll is not just trolling me, they are trolling everybody. They are going from person to person to person. They are looking for attention, like a toddler who wants attention not knowing if they are doing good things or bad things. When they do bad things, they get attention," she told News18.com.

Sunny also mentioned that these trolls go after celebrities who are most affected by them. “They go from person to person and say all these bad things which are hurtful. They find the person who gets affected by it and they respond and they keep going after that person," she added.

The actress also gave a befitting reply to people commenting upon her flop films or past profession and said that these trolls are not even a part of her life. Sunny said, “I don’t actually care about what somebody has to say because they are not a part of my life, they don’t pay my bills, they don’t help me cook food, they don’t help me change diapers, they don’t help me with anything in my life. They are not going to dinner with me, they are not my family, they are not my friends, they are nothing to me."

Sunny also urged others to block trolls on social media in order to live a happy life. “It’s so easy to block them out. I think more people should do that. We’ll live in a better place," Sunny Leone said.

On being asked if she keeps her children away from the negativity on social media, Sunny mentioned that she and husband Daniel Weber follow a strict no-phone policy at home, and therefore their children are not yet aware of social media applications so far. The actress also explained that her children will get to use cell phones or social media only at the right age.

“My children are four and six (years old). They don’t know what social media is and nor will they, until they absolutely need to. In my house, we have no iPad, no phone policy. On the tables at dinner, at breakfast, at lunch, during the day, if it’s not for school or learning purposes, my kids don’t use an iPad, they are not on social media, they do not have phones. They don’t need one yet. They will have all these things that you and I have, but that’s not needed at this age. Right now they need education, they need nurturing, they need to play. They need to not worry about any of these things," she said.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Anamika which will be released on March 10. The show is a spy thriller and also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. Anamika is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

