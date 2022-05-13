Sunny Leone Turns 41: A Look At Adult Star-Turned-Actor's Net Worth

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone is hands-full in the entertainment industry with a string of movies, commercials, and reality shows. Born on May 13, 1981, as Karanjit Kaur Vohra, she attained fame across the globe as Sunny Leone.

Sunny today turned a year old. As she celebrated her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at her net worth of the actress.

Embarking on her Bollywood career, she made her debut with Jism 2. Leaving behind her past life as a porn star, Sunny Leone has come a long way in her career. According to reports, Sunny Leone has a net worth of 13 million — Rs 98 crore. Taking note of her opulent lifestyle, the movies she stars in, brand endorsements, stage shows, and her makeup brand Kay contributes to her towering net worth.

Leading a dreamy luxurious life, the actor, along with her family, resides in Mumbai. Sunny has a stunning luxurious home in Los Angeles named, Dream. It is said to be worth Rs 19 crore with various amenities.

Apart from home, Sunny Leone is fond of luxury cars. According to media reports, the actor owns expensive cars like Audi, Maserati, BMW, and Quattroporte.

Over the years, Sunny has appeared in several movies, including Mastizaade, Ek Paheli Leela, and Ragini MMS 2. On the work front, the actor will be making a comeback to Tollywood with Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput’s upcoming film directed by Eeshaan Surya.

Before Bollywood, Sunny did a number of films in Tollywood. She played a cameo in Vishnu’s brother Manchu Manoj and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Current Theega. Moreover, in Dr Rajashekar’s 2019 film Kalki, Sunny did a special number.

