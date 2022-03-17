Sunny Leone's Fan Gets Her Name Inked on Hand; Actress Jokes 'Good Luck Finding a Wife'

The life of celebrities is usually packed with stories of fans’ obsession. And why not? The ardent fan leaves no stone unturned in displaying their love. However, several fans choose over-the-top gestures to showcase their love for their favourite celebrities and get inked. Well, something similar happened with Bollywood actress and internet sensation Sunny Leone, who shared the video of a fan who got her name tattooed on his hand.

On Thursday, Sunny, who enjoys a legion of a fan base, dropped a video of the moment and through a sarcastic caption, the actress urged others to not attempt something like this. The video begins with Sunny showing her fans’ hand on the camera, as she says, “Look at this." The actress asks the camera person to zoom on the hand and focus on the tattoo. Then she expresses her gratitude towards the fans and says, “So amazing, thank you so much."

Advertisement

It appears that all this happened during a shoot, as Sunny can be seen sporting a traditional avatar. She draped a pink dupatta as a saree pallu over a yellow blouse and green colour skirt.

Undoubtedly, the video will leave you in awe, but Sunny’s caption will leave you laughing out loud. While sharing the video, she sarcastically wrote, “Hope you love me forever!! because now you have no choice. Good luck finding a wife!!" The actress, in some way, has urged others to avoid such permanent gestures of showing love.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time a fan has expressed his love for Sunny in the form of ink. Back in July 2021, Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber, took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of his wife’s fan, who got Sunny’s face tattooed on his stomach. The entire incident left Daniel speechless as he posted the video along with a shock-face emoticon.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.