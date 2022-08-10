Sunny Leone’s Fashion Diaries Are Every Woman’s Dream

Sunny Leone simply knows how to make heads turn with her jaw-dropping looks. Be it her desi avatars or the western fits, she never fails to impress her fans with the cutest of her attire. And, her infectious smile always gives a plus point.

In short, Sunny Leone is sweet, bubbly, and warm-hearted. We already know orange is the new black but when it comes to personal stylings we take a step back. Why? Obviously, because we are scared of experimenting with our looks. But don’t worry, here is all the motivation and guts coming directly from the diva as she is proving the phrase even right.

Recently, Sunny wore this perfect y2k fit that too with orange on orange. The printed orange and pink shirt with tie-up detailing at the waist flaunts her mid-riff paired up with a plain basic mini skirt. Isn’t she looking adorable? Absolutely, yes. Since the colour palette was too much she kept her footwear basic and white to balance up the entire ensemble.

Coming up close and personal, we noticed, that she kept it minimal yet glamorous with her kohl eyes. And, how can we forget her funky silver chain and hoops and some bracelets in one hand? Oh boy, we are already dead.

Well, if you think that’s it, you are highly mistaken. We saw another fit on her Instagram feed where she looked absolutely stunning. Sunny Leone dropped her first look as Renuka for her upcoming film Jinnabhai.

Wearing a pink mini skirt and a white bralette with a matching white blazer, Sunny Leone gave us major semi-formal vibes.

