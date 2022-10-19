Sunny Leones Looks Uber Chic In Multicoloured Top, Shorts In Pics from Splitsvilla Set; Check Here

Sunny Leone is a certified fashionista-her Instagram account is proof. From traditional wear to chic western outfits, there’s hardly anything that the actress cannot pull off. Sunny, who is currently shooting for the reality television show MTV Splitsvilla in Goa, recently shared gorgeous pictures of herself in the beach-famous state. The reality show will see its fourteenth season this year. Sunny is a co-host of the reality show.

In the photos she shared, Sunny was clad in a colourful and comfortable co-ord set featuring a cropped shirt and pale pink shorts. The shirt had an interesting structure with full sleeves and a cinched waist, showing off the actress’s well-toned torso. Sunny chose a pink-nude palette for her make-up and ensured that a glossy pink lipstick didn’t fail to hit a mark.

She captioned the photo post and wrote: “This season of MTV Splitsvilla X4 is going to be", along with a fire (lit) emoji.

While the actress is basking in the success of her Kannada film Champion, she has now started the shoot for the Splitsvilla show with renewed energy.

Sunny further paired the outfit with a pair of bright yellow sneakers and accentuated the look further with a pair of pale-pink-rimmed sunglasses to combat the searing sunlight. She kept her hairstyle relatively fuss-free; with just a simple ponytail and added colourful earrings to the ensemble.

Sunny has been on a roll with a slew of releases. She is currently looking forward to the Telugu mass entertainer ‘Ginna’, where she stars opposite Vishnu Manchu. The film is slated to release on October 21.

Her next, titled ‘Oh My Ghost’ is all set for a November release. The Tamil Horror movie also features Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

