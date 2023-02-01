Mirnalini Ravi is a well-known face in the Tamil film industry. She came into the limelight after her Tiktok and Dubsmash videos went viral. She made her acting debut in a supporting role in the 2019 movie Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. She also made her debut as the female lead in the same year with Champion alongside newcomer Vishwa and also made her Telugu debut with Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Apart from her acting prowess, the actress is also a fashion enthusiast. She carries every outfit with grace. The Enemy actress is also an active social media user and often shares pictures from her various photoshoot sessions to stay in touch with her fans. Recently Mirnalini shared a few photos in her traditional avatar which took the internet by storm. In the photo, the actress was seen in a neon yellow cotton saree paired with a violet backless blouse with tied-up detailing. She tied her hair in a messy bun, opted for natural makeup and completed her look with silver statement earrings matching bangles and a violet bindi. The actress smiled her heart out as she posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures Mrinalini wrote, “ Shine bright like a neon sign." See the pics:

Seeing the post one of her fans commented “ Gorgeous" and another one wrote, “Cute expression. “Nice" penned a third fan.

On the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, the 27-year-old actress shared a couple of pictures of herself and wished everyone. In the photos, the actress was seen slaying her looks in an orange lehenga with golden embroidered work which she paired with a matching organza dupatta. She looked breathtaking. See the pics:

Seeing the post, fans praised their favourite actress in the comment section and showered heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, after Cobra last year, Mirnalini will now be seen in the movie Mama Mascheendra directed by Harshvardhan. The film stars Sudheer Babu in the lead role.

Apart from this she also has Organic Mama Hybrid Alludu which is being directed by SV Krishna Reddy in her kitty. The film has been produced by Koneru Kalpana under the banner Ammu Creations and the cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Sohel Ryan, Ananya and Khushbu. The makers have not yet finalised the release date.

