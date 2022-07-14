Super Singer Fame Aajeedh Khalique Buys His First Car

Super Singer fame Aajeedh Khalique has announced on Instagram that he has purchased a new true-blue Skoda Slavia. The singer has shared a series of pictures with his new car and we can say that Aajeedh is one happy man.

Aajeedh has also penned a note to express his excitement. The singer said, “Welcome home. After a few test drives, I went with Skoda Slavia and I am in love with it." The singer added that fans must check his “full vlog is on my YouTube channel. Do check it out."

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts and appreciation. One user said, “Congratulations Ajju, drive safe." Another said, “Huge huge congratulations Aaju! I am so happy and proud of your achievement in getting your very own first car."

Aajeedh Khalique has also shared a picture with his car on Instagram. This time, the post comes with a motivational caption. He wrote, “Be yourself, everyone else is already taken."

Aajeedh Khalique won the third season of Super Singer. He was also part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. The other contestants on the show were Som Shekar, Ramya Pandian, Gabriella Charlton and Shivani Narayanan. Aajeedh was evicted in the third week’s elimination round.

