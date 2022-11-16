Superstar Krishna Funeral: Mahesh Babu Fans Touched As Nandamuri Balakrishna Cheers Up Actor, Son Gautam

Telugu superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna passed away on November 15. The funeral took place on November 16. Several stars made their way to pay their last respects and offer their condolences to Mahesh Babu. With several pictures of the grief-struck Mahesh being consoled by fellow Telugu stars, fans were relieved to see a small smile appear on Mahesh’s face when he was talking to Nandamuri Balakrishna.

In pictures that surfaced online, Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam were seen talking to actor, producer, and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna. Their chat brought a smile to the father-son duo and fans were glad to see him smile through his tough time. Several fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude towards Balakrishna.

The funeral took place in Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad. The last rites were performed by Mahesh Babu and his family, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children — Sitara and Gautam — offered their support to him. The funeral was also attended by several Telugu stars including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati. Hundreds of fans also attended the funeral, paying their last respects.

Krishna breathed his last at around 4 am on Tuesday, according to reports. He was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. His condition was stated to be critical.

