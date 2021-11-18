Superstar Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam to Premiere in Record Screens Across India

The makers of the highly-anticipated film Radhe Shyam starring pan-India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead role have locked over 3500 screens just for the release of the Hindi version of the film in the country’s Northern region.

The film will have a grand release next year on January 14 just like the pan-India star’s previous films Sahoo and Baahubali - The Conclusion in the north Indian film territories.

Directed by young director Radha Krishna Kumar, the teaser of the film and single lyrical song, Ee Raathale, which was released on Monday, received a good response from the audience. The sci-fi romantic drama film will be dubbed in 7 languages. However, it was shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously.

Advertisement

But what we shouldn’t forget is that many big-budget films, including SS.Rajamouli’s directorial RRR featuring Jr.NTR and Ramcharan, will be released exactly a week before Radhe Shyam on January 7.

Besides, power star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak will be released on January 12, and megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya on February 4, so the long run of Radhe Shyam on the box office depends on the story of the film.

The film is based on a real-life event. The film will be screened with a timeline concept in a way that has never been seen before, according to reports. This is a love story starring Prabhas after a long time. That is why there are huge expectations among the fans. It is known that Krishna Raju is playing a key role in this film.

Meanwhile, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati under the banner of T-Series Films and UV Creations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.