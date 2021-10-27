Superstar Rajinikanth Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Mentor K Balachander

Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed gratitude to his fans, political leaders, and officials for their congratulatory messages after the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema. He was given the award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during the 67 National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. He has become the third person from Tamil Cinema to be conferred the prestigious award. Earlier, actor Shivaji Ganesan and director Balachander received the award.

On Twitter, Rajinikanth thanked everyone who congratulated him for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Advertisement

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony was organized on October 25 to confer awards to all the winners of the cinema for their films released in 2019. The name of the award winners was already announced on March 22. The National Film Awards are India’s most prestigious film awards recognizing excellence in cinematic achievements.

In the ceremony, Rajinikanth was given the Dadasaheb Phalke award. All the attendees stood up and paid their respects to him.

In the ceremony, a video of Rajinikanth’s film journey was played. The video also contained congratulatory messages from Mohanlal, Khushboo, Amitabh Bachchan, composer AR Rahman and some of his directors and producers. Amitabh Bachchan described Rajinikanth as “beyond the ordinary".

After his win, the 70-year-old thespian thanked his directors, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, producers, exhibitors, fans, and the media. He dedicated the award to his mentor and guru, K Balanchander sir. “I remember him with great gratitude," he said.

Earlier on October 24, he had thanked the government for honouring him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 2000, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan. He was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award in 2016.

Currently, he is waiting for the release of his upcoming project ‘Annaatthe’, which is scheduled for Diwali.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.