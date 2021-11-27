Superstar Rajinikanth Dials Venkat Prabhu, Congratulates Him on Success of Maanaadu

Superstar Rajinikanth called director Venkat Prabhu to congratulate him and the entire team of Maanaadu on the success of the film, producer Suresh Kamatchi has said.

Sharing his happiness, Kamatchi wrote on Facebook, “Today has been a special day for the team. The call and praise from Superstar have confirmed the success of the film."

>FB post link:

Praising Rajinikanth, he added, “He looks for the good in everything and appreciates everyone. And, that is why he sits on the throne of everyone’s hearts. My heartfelt thanks to Superstar on behalf of the whole team."

Advertisement

Political thriller drama Maanaadu, which was released on November 25, on the occasion of Constitution Day, has been receiving good reviews from the audience and critics. The film has set the box office on fire.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film stars Simbu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, director SA Chandrasekhar, SJ Surya, YG Mahendran, Daniel Balaji, and many more. Yuvanshankar Raja composed the music for the film.

It was earlier announced that Maanaadu would premiere on the occasion of Diwali. However, following Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe release on the same day, the film crew announced that Maanaadu would release on November 25. Accordingly, the film was released on Friday.

According to media reports, before the release, the film went through a lot of hiccups like financial struggles and a last-minute change in release date. However, it has been only a day since the release and Maanaadu’s remake rights are in great demand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.