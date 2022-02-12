Superstar Rajinikanth Loved Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan. Here's What He Told Him

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is elated as his latest release Mahaan has impressed superstar Rajinikanth. The film got an extra boost as Rajinikanth praised the film to the heavens. The legendary actor is known for calling the directors and appreciating their films. He recently saw Mahaan, said to be a unique father-son drama, and showered praises on the director.

As Karthik Subbaraj was ecstatic, he shared the news on his Twitter account, “Excellent movie … Superb Performances …. Brilliant Yes… Thalaivar loveeeed #Mahaan Thanks for your call Thalaivaaa…..We are Elated!! #ThalaivarLovedMahaan #MahaanOnPrime #MahaanStreamingNow."

For the unversed, the superstar and director had teamed up for Petta, which came in theatres in 2019. The film was well-received by the audience and garnered an immense response from both audiences and critics alike.

Mahaan starring Vikram released directly on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 and has been well-received by the audience and critics alike. In the film, the real-life father-son duo of Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram is playing the same in reel-life too. Mahaan was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, as well as Kannada as Maha Purusha.

The story of the film revolves around a simple man who suffers a personal tragedy when his family abandons him after he deviates from his principled life. He moves on without them to pursue his dreams, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses his son’s presence and wishes he could bring him back into his life. What unfolds is an action-packed story about unexpected events in his life that take him through highs and lows.

The background score has been provided by Santosh Narayanan. Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, features an incredibly stellar cast, including Vikram in the lead, Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha, and Simran in pivotal roles.

