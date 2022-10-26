Superstar Rajinikanth Reviews Kantara, Says Rishab Shetty's Film Gave Him 'Goosebumps'

Rishab Shetty’s hit Kantara has created a massive buzz with its exceptional box office performance and rave reviews. The movie is predicted to enter the 200-crore club by the end of its fourth week at theatres. Not only critics and fans but even popular celebrities have lauded Kantara for its story and amazing work. On Wednesday afternoon, megastar Rajinikanth heaped praises on Rishab Shetty and the entire cast and crew of the film.

While sharing his review of the film on Twitter, the superstar confessed that Rishab Shetty’s Kantara gave him “goosebumps." He also lauded Rishab Shetty’s acting, writing, and directorial skills. While concluding this short review, Rajinikanth also hailed Kantara as a ‘masterpiece of Indian cinema.’

He wrote, “‘The unknown is more than the known,’ no one could have said this better in cinema than Homable Films’ Kantara. You gave me goosebumps. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema." Take a look at the tweet below:

Being praised by Rajinikanth was a “dream come true" moment for Rishab Shetty. Replying to the veteran actor’s tweet, he wrote, “Dear Rajinikanth sir, you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir."

Set in the 19th century, Kantara chronicles the epic fight for land between the forest department and the locals of Karnataka. Alongside Risbah Shetty, who has penned, directed, and also acted in the film, Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.

Earlier, critically-acclaimed actors like Dhanush, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati lauded the film for its amazing work.

