Rajinikanth Starrer Annaatthe's Telugu and Tamil Rights Sold for Rs 12 Crore

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe movie has recently sold the film’s Tamil and Telugu theatrical rights for 12 crore rupees. The film’s distribution rights have been acquired by Asian Cinemas.

Narayandas K. Narang and Daggubati Suresh Babu have acquired Annaatthe’s Tamil and Telugu distribution rights and are planning to give a huge release for the movie across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is being said that due to the pandemic’s effect on the film industry, the distribution rights are sold at very low prices as compared to previous Rajinikanth movies.

According to the reports, the film unit is spending a good amount of money for the quality dubbing output of Annaatthe. The makers are extremely confident that the film will do good at the box office. Hence, the unit has decided to release the movie in multiple languages.

The action and family entertainer helmed by Shiva is going to hit the screen on November 4 as a Diwali gift to the superstar’s fan. The movie is considered to be the much-hyped one.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film features lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead role as the love interest of Rajnikanth. Among others, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj will be seen playing crucial roles. The music is given by D. Imman. In the technical crew, Vetri has handled the cinematography department and Ruben is the editor.

Director Shiva has previously worked with Ajith Kumar in films like Veeram, Vivegam, Vedalam, Vishwasam and brought super craze in the Tamil industry. The titles Annayya or ‘Peddannayya’ are being considered for the Telugu movie Annaatthe. If not, then the movie will be released in Telugu with the title Annaatthe which is very popular among the people.

The film is being produced by Kalaniridhi Maran under the banner of Sony pictures. And, will be released worldwide on November 4 as a Diwali gift to Superstar’s fans.

