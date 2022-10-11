Home » News » Movies » Superstar Rajinikanth Wishes 'Legend' Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday, Calls Him Inspirational

Superstar Rajinikanth Wishes 'Legend' Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday, Calls Him Inspirational

Rajinikanth took to Twitter and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan as Big B turned 80 on Tuesday.

October 11, 2022

Superstar Thalaivar Rajinikanth penned a sweet birthday note to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Legendary Bollywood star turned 80 on Tuesday, October 11. Rajinikanth took to Twitter and called Big B a ‘legend’ and a ‘true sensation.’

“The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always," he tweeted.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh have worked in a few hit films together. These include Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991). Rajinikanth has also worked on a few projects with Big B’s daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well. These include Enthiran and 2.0. They were recently also seen bonding at the Ponniyin Selvan 1 event.

Rajinikanth has often spoken highly about Amitabh. In 2019, speaking with IANS, he called Amitabh his inspiration and said, “He is my inspiration. He inspires me not only in front of the camera but off-screen, too."

“A few years back in Chennai, he told me, ‘After turning 60, you should be careful of three things: Do exercise regularly, be busy and do whatever you want without bothering about what people say. The third thing he told me is, ‘don’t enter politics,’" he added.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is having a low-key birthday celebration this year. Mid-Day reported that Amitabh Bachchan will be headed to Tirupati with his family and participating in a special puja organised for his birthday. The veteran actor is likely to return on the same day and spend the rest of the evening with his family at his Mumbai home. It is said that the actor has opted for a toned-down birthday celebration due to the demise of his politician-friend Mulayam Singh Yadav. The actor will join his family for a special birthday dinner.

