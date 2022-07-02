Superstar Singer 2: Hema Malini Invites 7-year-old Sayisha Gupta To Teach Music To Her Grandkids

The singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 has gained massive attention from viewers for its quirky concept. Almost every week, the show is graced by celebrity guests who get to witness the talent of little singing sensations of India. This week, veteran actor Hema Malini is set to appear on the show along with daughter Esha Deol.

Before the episode airs online, ETimes reported that both the celebrity guests will be seen getting utterly impressed by the performance of contestant Sayisha. If the report is to be believed, then Sayisha will perform her rendition of Hema Malini’s iconic song Mere Naseeb Mein. Moreover, the Dream Girl of Bollywood will reportedly get so impressed that she’d end up asking for a favour from the little contestant. Reportedly, Hema Malini will invite Sayisha to her house so that she could teach music to her grandchildren Radhya and Darien.

According to the portal, Hema Malini stated that Sayisha’s performance took her back to the time when she was shooting for Naseeb. Revisiting the time when she performed to legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s composition, Hema Malini explained that the track is utterly difficult. However, she was left awe-struck upon watching the 7-year-old contestant take up the challenge and nail the song with much ease.

She further added, “Esha’s daughter and my granddaughter Radhya always join me when I am practicing music in my free time. She would sit next to me and try to learn. She also has a beautiful voice. So I would like to request Sayisha to come to my house and teach both my grandchildren Radhya and Darien music and become their teacher."

Not only the Dream Girl, but even her daughter Esha Deol, heaped massive praises for the little contestant. Esha who was impressed by her dedication, hoped Sayisha to become a big star in the future.

Esha explained that Sayisha has the dedication that people acquire when they aim to grow up like her mom Hema Malini. She pointed out that the Dream Girl of Bollywood began polishing her dancing prowess at the mere age of 6 years. Esha concluded, “You will surely become a big star in the future.”

The upcoming episode will air on Saturday, July 2 at 8 pm on SonyTv.

